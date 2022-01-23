BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy membership trends, assortment initiatives, enhanced digital capabilities and robust real estate pipeline are likely to help sustain stellar growth. This evident from third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. While the top line grew year over year, the bottom line fell marginally from the prior-year period. Notably, total comps recorded double-digit growth. The company continued to witness increase in digitally-enabled sales. BJ’s Wholesale Club estimates low single-digit comps growth in the fourth quarter. However, it expects supply chain and sourcing challenges to continue in the near future. These are likely to put pressure on margins. Management envisions merchandise gross margin rate pressure of about 50 basis points in the final quarter.”

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.84.

BJ stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

