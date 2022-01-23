Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $158.68 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $91.58 or 0.00257421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,577.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00824880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,959,533 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

