Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 1,965 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.