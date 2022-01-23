Biechele Royce Advisors Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Discovery makes up about 3.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Discovery by 96.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Discovery stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.