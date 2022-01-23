Biechele Royce Advisors Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Discovery makes up about 3.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Discovery by 96.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

