Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $70.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.44.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.