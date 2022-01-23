Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $70.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

