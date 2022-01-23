Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.