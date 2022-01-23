Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.94

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 10240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $599.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after buying an additional 392,452 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

