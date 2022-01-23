BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 371,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

