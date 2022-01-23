BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.04 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

