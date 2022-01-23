BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

