BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

