BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $4,595,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.11 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

