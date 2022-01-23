BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $499.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $594.97 and a 200 day moving average of $617.21. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.