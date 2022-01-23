Berenberg Bank Raises RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €42.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.87.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.