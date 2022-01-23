Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €126.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.90 ($139.66).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €113.30 ($128.75) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.16.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

