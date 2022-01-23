Belt (BELT) Market Capitalization Reaches $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.79 or 0.06896442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.04 or 0.99666225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

