Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.