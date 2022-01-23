Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $49,910,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,911,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Celsius by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 321,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.31 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

