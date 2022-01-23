Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 12,930.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $1,473,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $249,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $811,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $14,097,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of INMD opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

