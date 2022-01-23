Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,637 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 61,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,257,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

