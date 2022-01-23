Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of NTLA opened at $81.52 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

