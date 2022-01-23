Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.