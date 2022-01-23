Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 132.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

