Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

