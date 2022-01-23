Barclays Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $66.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.16.

USB stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

