Barclays Trims Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price to $168.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $217.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.74. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

