Barclays Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.40 ($103.86).

ETR HFG opened at €57.36 ($65.18) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a one year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.72 and its 200-day moving average is €80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

