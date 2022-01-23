Barclays Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

