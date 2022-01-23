Barclays Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 531

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 462 ($6.30) to GBX 531 ($7.25) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 455.44 ($6.21).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 486.30 ($6.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 439.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.50 ($6.82). The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.41.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

