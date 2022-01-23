Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Old National Bancorp worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.63 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

