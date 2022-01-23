Barclays PLC Increases Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Euronav worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Euronav by 1,433.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Euronav by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EURN stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

