Barclays Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $205.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. Square has a one year low of $117.81 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

