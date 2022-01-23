Barclays Lowers Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

