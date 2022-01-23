Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OZK traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.