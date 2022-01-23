Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 88 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 650,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,777,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $580.33 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.