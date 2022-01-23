Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 632 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

NYSE:BLK opened at $800.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $902.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

