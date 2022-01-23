Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,173,851 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,173,851 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BCE were worth $534,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,775,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

