Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $166,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

