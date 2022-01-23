Bank of America Trims RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Target Price to $15.00

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is 12.64. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 8.95 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

