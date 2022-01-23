Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 39,658 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,658 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 46,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.38 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.