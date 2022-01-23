Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 54.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,292,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after buying an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

