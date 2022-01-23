Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

YUMC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.