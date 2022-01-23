Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $800.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $902.65 and its 200-day moving average is $901.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

