Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

