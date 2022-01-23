Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,696 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 840,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,368,000 after acquiring an additional 164,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

