Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 166,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

