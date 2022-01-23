Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 27,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,014,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

BSBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

