Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 51 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Humana stock opened at $375.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

