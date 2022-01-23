Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 12,640 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

