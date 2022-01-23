Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $158.52 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.